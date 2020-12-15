Ammika Harris Caresses Her Chest In Semi-Sheer Red Lingerie: ‘Santa Baby’

The Instagram model sizzled in see-through underwear.

Ammika Harris put her jaw-dropping curves on display this week when she posed in a semi-sheer red lingerie set on Instagram. The model and social media influencer sizzled and flashed plenty of skin as she got into the festive spirit.

The December 14 upload showed Ammika standing with one leg crossed in front of the other, and sporting a plunging lace bra and matching panties. The bra revealed some cleavage and had a thick logo band under her chest and straps over both shoulders. Two gold rings connected the straps to the lacy triangle cups.

She placed her left hand over her chest and showed off her light pink manicure.

The panties matched the bra perfectly, with the same logo bands over her hips. She pulled the straps up in line with her navel to highlight her trim waist and chiseled abs. Ammika stood in front of a white wall and to the side of a door frame.

She rocked a patterned gray-and-white robe that slipped down her shoulders to flash her toned arms. One long sleeve covered her right hand. Ammika also revealed a tattoo over the left side of her chest and accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a round pendant.

The 27-year-old, who is mom to Chris Brown’s son Aeko Catori, gave the camera a sultry look. Her long, dark hair was pushed to the right and cascaded over her shoulder. She posed with her plump lips apart and showed off her stunning blemish-free skin.

She tagged Lounge Underwear on the photo and in the caption, where she also borrowed the title of Eartha Kitt’s 1953 festive hit. Plenty of fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“Bodyyy,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Ok Mrs. Claus! Santa is definitely ‘hurrying down the chimney tonight,'” another person wrote with a red heart and loudly crying emoji, referring to lyrics from the song.

“Red is definitely your color,” a third comment read.

“Looking amazing,” a fourth devotee wrote with several double hearts.

The upload was popular with her 1.1 million followers and brought in more than 63,000 likes and 412-plus comments in less than 24 hours.

Ammika previously put her flawless curves on display earlier this year when she added a sultry set of bedroom photos to her account.

Ammika rocked a beige bra with matching high-waisted panties and struck several seductive poses on her bed. She lay on her side, with her legs apart.