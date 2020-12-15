Angeline Varona Sizzles In A Plunging Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms While Taking An Outdoor Shower

American bombshell Angeline Varona took to Instagram on Monday, December 14, to upload a new snapshot which showed her flashing some skin while taking an outdoor shower. The Bang Energy model rocked a barely there ensemble that stunned her many fans.

The brunette hottie sported a white crop top and itty-bitty bikini bottoms. The top was made of thin, ribbed material. The garment was wet, and her buxom curves were visible through the fabric. To adhere to Instagram’s no-nudity policy, she made sure to obscure her nipples by photoshopping some white lines over her chest. The top’s plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her cleavage, and the skintight piece hugged her body like a glove.

She wore a beige thong that was even more revealing. The swimwear had thin, clear straps and a waistband that clung to her curvy hips, highlighting her trim waist. The skimpy number sat low, helping to accentuate her taut tummy. The high leg cuts showed plenty of skin, including a tiny tattoo.

In the saucy snap, Angeline was dripping wet as she posed for the camera. She used both of her hands to hold the wooden structures on either side. The babe stood front and center with her hip popped to the side and put one of her legs forward. She gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Although blurry, palm trees and sand were visible in the background of the shot.

Angeline accessorized with a pair of dainty dangling earrings and had her nails painted with a white polish. As for her dark brown locks, she left the damp tresses cascading down her back.

In the caption, Angeline took some lyrics from the song “Best Part” by H.E.R (ft. Daniel Caesar). She also urged her followers to check out the link in her bio for the rest of the pictures.

The latest Instagram update received a lot of love from her fans. It amassed over 91,200 likes and 870 comments within 24 hours of going live. Many users made no secret of the fact that they loved getting a good look at her fantastic figure as she hit the outdoor shower. Some told the model that they were big fans, while others were short on words and flooded the comments section with a mix of emoji.

“You are a total vibe,” a devotee wrote.

“Your beauty is brighter than the sunshine,” noted another admirer.

“Your posts are like a ray of sunshine to my timeline! Hope you are enjoying your day!” added a third follower.