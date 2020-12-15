Rachel Ward Channels Wednesday Addams In A Sassy Mini Dress

Blond beauty Rachel Ward surprised her 620,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of stunning snaps taken while she was out enjoying a beverage on vacation. The photos were captured at Cappuccino Puerto Portals, as the geotag indicated, a restaurant in Mallorca, Spain.

Rachel showcased her incredible figure in an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her page before. She tagged the label’s own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers were interested in finding the look.

She wore a mini dress crafted from a black-and-white printed fabric with a geometric design. The pattern stretched over her ample assets and nipped in at her waist, and the straight lines of the pattern accentuated her curvaceous figure as they extended over various portions of her body.

The garment had thick white cuffs on either arm of the short sleeves, and also a stark white collar that highlighted her elegant neck. The hem of the dress came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her mile long legs on display, although Rachel had her sun-kissed skin covered with a pair of dark tights.

She finished off the look with a few accessories, including a silver watch on one wrist, a pair of earrings, and some black-framed sunglasses perched atop her nose. She also had on a pair of leather lace-up boots that came nearly to her knee, and a quilted bag was placed on the table nearby. She sat in a wicker chair on an outdoor patio area, with a frothy coffee beverage positioned close to her.

Rachel’s blond locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and she looked relaxed and elegant as she channeled the character Wednesday Addams, which she referenced in the caption.

She took off the sunglasses in the second shot, gazing seductively at the camera, and continued to pose in the third, showing off the long, lean lines of her body even while sitting.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 4,700 likes as well as 74 comments within just one hour of going live.

“You look so stunning beautiful in this gorgeous dress you are just so beautiful and love your style,” one fan wrote, showering Rachel with compliments.

“So radiant,” another added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

