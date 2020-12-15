Gwen Stefani Dazzles Next To Fiance Blake Shelton In Short Jeweled Cut-Out Dress With Fishnet Tights

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself with her finance, country singer Blake Shelton. The duo are both coaches on NBC’s talent show The Voice and are no stranger to expressing their love and affection for each other.

The “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” hitmaker dazzled in a black cut-out dress with silver jeweled detailing all over. The item of clothing had hints of brown and displayed her midriff. Stefani’s garment featured a turtleneck and was sleeveless. The attire went above her upper thigh and showcased more of her black fishnet tights. She accessorized herself with numerous bangles on each wrist, rings, and dangling silver earrings. Stefani rocked acrylic nails that were painted with polish for the occasion. She styled her shoulder-length platinum blond hair down with black dip-dye and a side part.

Shelton kept it casual in a red button-up plaid shirt and a black jacket. He completed his look with dark blue jeans.

The pair were captured on the set of The Voice. Shelton, 44, sat down on his red chair while Stefani, 51, stood up next to him with her arm wrapped around his shoulder. The duo both flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and showed off their pearly whites.

Stefani leaned against Shelton’s arm and tilted her head to the right slightly, which helped showcase her sharp jawline and side profile.

For her caption, the mom-of-three expressed that she can’t believe it’s the final week of the 19th season of The Voice, adding the “TeamGwen” hashtag. Stefani’s contestant Carter Rubin remains in the competition, who she is rooting for.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 100,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“Gwen you are so adorable… and the one beside you is not bad himself,” one user wrote.

“You guys look awesome together as usual,” another person shared.

“You two are the cutest couple,” remarked a third fan.

“I love watching you two together. It is so sweet,” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefani is known for taking risks with fashion and is constantly reinventing her image. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the three-time Grammy Award winner wowed in a black bra top that was tied around her neck and had a large tassel hanging off the center. Stefani teamed the look with tiny denim shorts with frayed hems and a belt that also featured numerous tassels. She opted for black fishnet tights and thigh-high boots of the same color while wrapping herself up in a plaid skirt and sequined black jacket.