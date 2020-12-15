‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Freaks Fans Out As They Mistakenly Think She’s Pregnant

The Bravo beauty faked fans out as she promoted a birth control app.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix confused fans with a recent Instagram post that focused on fertility.

The 35-year-old Bravo bartender stunned her 1.3 million social media followers as she posed for a photo while holding up a pink thermometer. In the caption, the longtime girlfriend of Tom Sandoval explained her use of a birth control app, which is used in conjunction with her body basal temperature. She also reminded her fans to practice safe sex as she touted the all-natural method.

In the comments section, many of Ariana’s followers admitted they did a double-take when they saw her holding up the stick thermometer.

“Am I the only person whose heart almost hit the floor thinking this was a pregnancy test at first? Lmao,” one fan wrote.

“Hahaha… I have to admit, at first glance, I thought it was a positive pregnancy test! Wishful thinking!” another admitted.

“100% saw a pregnancy stick, I mean there is a serious baby trend with VPR,” a third fan chimed in.

“Why would you play games like this you know we were all hoping it was a pregnancy test?” another wrote to Ariana.

While some followers thanked Ariana for using her platform to promote natural family planning, a few commenters mistakenly congratulated the Vanderpump Rules veteran for coming through with a pregnancy announcement. Others realized Ariana wasn’t announcing that she was pregnant, but asked her if she and Tom are trying for a baby now.

Ariana and Tom have been vocal bout the fact that they have no plans to get married or have kids. The longtime couple finally bought their dream home in Valley Village, but plans for parenthood still don’t seem to be on their radar.

In past interviews with Us Weekly, Ariana teased that she’s “too busy” to have babies. The reality star explained that she wants to focus on traveling the world, being a businesswoman, and maybe even going to outer space someday.

“It’s not on the agenda for us,” she said of marriage and kids. “I feel like I have way too much stuff I have to do.”

Tom also said that the couple could be open to adoption someday, but reiterated, “I’m not saying I definitely have to have kids.”

Ariana’s photo fake-out comes amid a Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Not only is her former co-star Stassi Schroeder expecting her first child in January, but fellow series stars Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay are all also pregnant and due in April.