NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Re-Sign JR Smith To A One-Year, Veteran’s Minimum Deal, ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts

Veteran shooting guard JR Smith is one of the players who’s yet to find a new home in the 2020 free agency. Smith might have been on the Los Angeles Lakers roster when they successfully captured the Larry O’Brien Trophy last season, but he failed to make an impact in his brief time wearing the Purple and Gold. In the 10 regular-season games he played, the 35-year-old shooting guard only averaged 2 points on 7.5 minutes of action per game.

With his age and declining performance, it’s not surprising that teams are having second thoughts about giving Smith a contract. However, Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report believes he’ll be on a team in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season. In a recent article, Beaston predicted Smith will sign a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal to return to the Lakers.

“There are not a ton of teams beating down the door of a 16-year veteran whose numbers have diminished and whose playing time was minimal. With that said, the Lakers still have one veteran’s minimum deal left to issue, and given Smith’s chemistry and friendship with the team’s leader and biggest star, there is plenty of reason to believe he will be back for one last run. If it does not work out or the team opts to go younger, it can always waive Smith. With few other options at his disposal, including snowboarding, the purple and gold appears to be the most likely landing spot.”

Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images

As of now, it remains unknown if there’s an ongoing negotiation between Smith and the Lakers regarding a new deal. However, based on his relationship with LeBron James, there’s indeed a huge possibility that the shooting guard could once again represent the Purple and Gold next year. After winning the 2020 NBA championship title, the Lakers lost two of their wingmen — Danny Green and Avery Bradley.

The Lakers traded Green to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder, while Bradley ended up leaving to sign a two-year contract with the Miami Heat. The Lakers may have added Wesley Matthews this offseason, but it still makes sense for them to sign another veteran wingman who has championship experience and knows how to excel with James on the court.

Giving Smith a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal wouldn’t hurt them at all. If they later realize that they no longer need his services, they could simply waive his contract and find another player. Aside from Smith, another free agent who expressed interest in signing with the Lakers was Pau Gasol. Gasol had previously played for the Lakers and won back-to-back championship titles alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010.