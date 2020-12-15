Brit Manuela Does A Cannon Ball In A Minuscule Floral-Print Bikini: ‘Focus On Those Beautiful Vibes’

Brit Manuela shared another series of steamy new snaps on Instagram that saw her splashing around in a bikini. The December 14 update included three photos and one video where the model was having a blast in her swimsuit.

The first photo in the update captured Brit posing with her derriere facing the camera. She stood on the steps leading into a pool, and there was a covering of green trees at her back. Brit popped her booty toward the lens, placing her hands near her sides and looking over her shoulder with an alluring gaze. A geotag in the upload indicated that the model was in Miami, Florida. The next post in the series was a short video where Brit did a cannonball into the water. The third and fourth images saw the model posing with her chest facing forward, offering the best view of her bombshell body.

Brit sported a minuscule floral-print suit from Moana Bikini. The fabric was bright pink, and it was patterned with tiny white flowers. On her upper half, she rocked a tiny top with underwire that added a sexy element to the image. It had a scooping neckline that showed off her bronzed cleavage, and its thick straps secured tightly over her toned shoulders, leaving her lean arms in full view.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally hot. The front of the garment was worn low on her navel, exposing her rock-hard abs. Brit wore the thick straps high on her hips, and the sexy cut showcased her shapely thighs. She added a pendant necklace to her collar as her only visible accessory. Brit styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and her wet mane spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the photo, she reminded her fans to “focus on those beautiful vibes” and added a small butterfly emoji. Within a matter of hours, the update accrued more than 49,000 likes and 500-plus comments from her adoring fans. Most social media users raved over Brit’s bombshell body while a few more complimented her beauty.

“So freaking stunning Angel I love you so much you’re inspirational af,” one follower gushed, adding a series of star emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous,” a second social media user chimed in.

“I want to meet you someday, I love your confidence,” another social media user chimed in with the addition of a few flames.

“Beautiful lady with sunny pleasure,” one more complimented.