Tahlia Skaines Feels ‘Fresh & Glowy’ In A Tiny Bikini

Tahlia Skaines made her 566,000 followers happy with a brand-new bikini update added to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 15. The social media influencer spent time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a scanty two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the snap, Tahlia stood in front of a small round table that had a marble-like design. A white chair and sliding glass doors were seen in the background of the shot. Notably, the reflection on the glass showed a glimpse of the model’s toned backside.

For her pose, she popped her right hip to the side and crossed her left thigh over the other. The babe raised her left hand to the back of her head and ran some fingers through her hair. Her other arm hung beside her, with her forearm grazing the side of her derriere. She tilted her head to the side as she looked straight into the lens with a sultry gaze and parted lips. Her body was mostly covered by the golden rays of the sun, and it made her skin glow.

Tahlia flaunted her curves in a sexy bikini set that had a dark blue base with tiny white floral prints all over. The top featured itty-bitty, triangle cups and a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her cleavage. The garment was cut so small that some sideboob was visible from certain angles. Thin straps went over her neck for support, with an additional pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported a pair of skimpy bottoms that boasted a pretty low-cut waistline, highlighting her flat midsection. Viewers couldn’t help but gush over her taut tummy and abs. The waistband clung high to her waist, accentuating her hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

Tahlia chose a pair of dainty small hoop earrings and a bracelet. She wore her blond locks down as she opted for a straight hairstyle. The long strands fell over her right shoulder and down her back. The internet personality painted her nails with a white polish that suited her sun-kissed complexion.

In the caption, Tahlia thanked the skincare clinic, SKINmas, for making her feel beautiful. She also wrote something about her activity and added emoji.

Like most of her uploads on the photo-sharing app, this new addition quickly became a hit. As of this writing, the upload has received more than 5,200 likes and over 70 comments. Fans dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with a trail of emoji.

“Wow! Okay. It just got really hot in here,” a fan wrote.

“The sun always shines on beautiful people like you,” commented another follower.