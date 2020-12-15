Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Matilda, 19, Lies Back In Tiny String Bikini

The British TV presenter stunned in a skimpy two-piece.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Matilda stunned in a gorgeous new bikini photo posted to Instagram this week. The 19-year-old wowed in the shot shared to her account on December 14 as she lay back and soaked up some sunshine by the pool.

The British TV presenter appeared to be on vacation and snapped a selfie that gave her more than 638,000 followers a good look at her curves and inspiring body confidence. She rested on a yellow towel over a yellow-and-white striped sun lounger.

Matilda, also known as Tilly, rocked a dark string two-piece that showed off her sun-kissed skin and obvious hard work at the gym. Her bikini was made up of two triangles of material over her chest with black ties. The suit appeared to be from Fendi and featured the high fashion house’s signature logo-print material in brown and black.

She paired the top with what looked like matching bottoms, but gave fans just a peek of them as her pose only revealed the strings tied into a large bow over her right hip.

The Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch host showcased her obvious natural beauty, as her blemish-free skin glowed. She smiled at the camera with her lips together and placed her left hand on her face to shield her eyes from the sun.

Matilda bent her toned legs slightly and captured a tropical view of a swimming pool, palm trees, and what seemed to be a hotel.

The comments section was full of praise.

“WOWZAS,” one Instagram user wrote with four peach emoji.

“JAWDROPPING OH MY,” another comment read in all caps with several star eye faces.

“Looking incredible!” a third person wrote with fire emoji and an OK hand symbol.

“Wow, so beautiful,” another admirer added with several kissy faces.

The upload was a big hit and received more than 92,000 likes and over 330 comments.

In addition to Matilda, Gordon and wife Tana are also parents to Megan, 22; twins Holly and Jack, 20; and Oscar, 1. The latter recently made an appearance on TV with his famous dad and got Kelly Clarkson to admit she wants to have another baby.

Oscar crashed Gordon’s virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May as the proud dad held him up to the camera and bounced him around.

“I know this is a weird statement, but I kind of want to eat your baby. He’s so cute,” Kelly jokingly told the Hell’s Kitchen star.