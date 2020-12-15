Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus & Was ‘Briefly’ Hospitalized

Sharon Osbourne revealed in a new Instagram post that she tested positive for coronavirus and was briefly hospitalized. The host of The Talk and wife of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne shared the news in a December 14 statement directed toward her 1 million social media followers.

In the post seen here, Sharon explained that after being taken care of in the hospital, she is now recuperating at a location away from her 72-year-old husband of 38 years, who is battling Parkinson’s Disease. She said that he had tested negative, and she will continue to tend to her health while the CBS series is on a scheduled hiatus for the holiday season. Sharon also encouraged her followers to stay safe and healthy.

In September of this year, The Inquisitr reported that Sharon’s two granddaughters had contracted the virus. She told Carrie Ann that she initially did not share the diagnosis because she felt it was not her story to tell but her son Jack’s. His kids — Minnie, 2, and Andy, 5 — tested positive. He shared that his daughters came down with the virus after one child took a drink from a beverage that belonged to someone who worked for him. That person had traveled and did not tell the family before entering their home.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

One of the first to comment on the news was Sharon’s co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, who is also battling the virus. In an Instagram post seen here, she revealed that she contracted COVID-19 on December 10 and that she had followed all the guidelines and safety protocols, but it still found its way to her. Carrie Ann sent Sharon her love and prayed for a full recovery for her friend.

The Talk’s new hire, Amanda Kloots, wrote that her thoughts and prayers were with her, and she hoped for a safe recovery. Amanda’s husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died from complications of COVID-19 in July.

Actresses Rumer Willis and Aisha Tyler as well as singers Carnie Wilson and Nicole Scherzinger also sent their prayers.

Fans of the host also posted their remarks in the comments section with wishes of good health for the beloved television personality.

“Hope you kick this thing’s butt. Stay strong Sharon, you are the best,” penned one follower.

“You get better Mama. We can’t have an awesome diva down,” wrote a second fan.

“I am sorry to hear this. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Love you, Mrs. O.” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Sharon glad you are recuperating. I too had COVID. So hard to deal with sometimes. Can’t wait for this vaccine. I’m so over it. Keep kicking butt girl! Love ya,” claimed a fourth fan.