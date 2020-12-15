Amanda Trivizas Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Bikini

Amanda Trivizas shared another tantalizing update with her 894,000 Instagram followers. The Greek-Ecuadorian model took to the social media site to show off her bodacious curves in a minuscule two-piece swimsuit.

The update featured Amanda in her skimpy swimwear, posing confidently in front of the camera. She seemingly used her phone’s front camera to take the sizzling snapshot. The babe could be seen lounging on a light gray cushion with her left hand raised to the top of her head. Her right hand was holding the mobile device, angling it away from her body to get a good view of her curves. The stance also showed a hint of her flawless armpits.

Amanda tilted her head to the side as she gazed into the lens with a sultry expression on her face. The influencer stayed in a shaded area, but the lower part of her body looked like it was hit with sunlight. Notably, her radiant skin looked glowing in the shot.

A swipe to the right featured the internet personality filming a short video of herself. She was looking at the camera the whole time.

Amanda wore a skimpy bikini with a bandeau-style top. The garment had a ruched design in the middle and had a snug fit that clung to her chest. It also had a deep neckline that displayed an ample amount of her décolletage. The tight-fitting piece squeezed her bust, which made her ample cleavage even more prominent. The top was so small that it failed to cover her breasts entirely.

She rocked matching bottoms that sat low on her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. From what was visible, the thong boasted a small fabric that covered her privates. Countless fans gushed over her taut stomach and flat abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

The bombshell kept her jewelry minimal as not to distract her fans from her new bathing suit and chose to wear a dainty pendant necklace. She wore a bucket hat over her head, which matched her swimwear.

The 21-year-old paired the photo and video with a short caption. The new update proved to be popular with her supporters from all over the globe. In less than a day, the latest upload gained more than 34,100 likes and upward of 300 comments. Users of the well-known photo-sharing app took to the comments section to compliment her beautiful face and fantastic figure. Some admirers opted to drop a trail of emoji instead of words.

“Looking like a full course meal!” gushed an admirer.

“Baby, are you Latin? You are so exotic and beautiful,” wrote another fan.