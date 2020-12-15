Saweetie Rocks Beaded Braids & Black Crop Top For A Series Of Bathroom Pics: ‘Photo Dump’

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The glamorous star is known for her taking an interest in fashion and knows how to keep her followers talking. For her most recent post, she opted for a simple matching number that still wowed her fanbase.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a knitted black crop top. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and midriff. Saweetie teamed the look with bottoms of the same color that appeared to be a skirt. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings, rings, a bracelet, a silver chain, and a necklace featuring a large cross pendant. Saweetie rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with pink polish. She styled her long dark hair in braids that were decorated with sheer beads. The entertainer sported a middle part and left her baby hairs to rest on her forehead.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured from a lower angle from the waist-up in front of a shower with a clear door. The rapper held her fingers inside her bottoms and gazed down directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression.

In the next slide, she leaned forward and raised one hand to the side of her face while in the third frame, she rested both arms beside her.

The final two photos were posted in black-and-white. In the fourth pic, Saweetie pushed her locks over her right shoulder. In the fifth, she lightly tugged at her hair and continued to sport a pouty look.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 162,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.8 million followers.

“SUCH A QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Come through queen,” another person shared, adding numerous-heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a baddie. Always coming through with the bomb pics,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Imagine being this beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she upped her fashion game in a tight-fitted black top with long sleeves. The attire featured a crew neck and was tucked into her high-waisted skinny jeans of the same color. She wore knee-high boots that appeared to be leopard-print and a hat. Lindemann held onto a leather handbag and completed her look with a Gucci belt.