Maggie Lindemann Teases Upcoming EP In Semi-Sheer Lace Bra Top & Fishnet Gloves

Maggie Lindemann took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself. The singer is getting ready to release her debut EP, Paranoia, and is using the social media platform to promote the upcoming project with her new single, “Loner.”

The “Knife Under My Pillow” songstress stunned in a low-cut black bra top that featured lace detailing. The bottom half appeared to be semi-sheer and displayed her midriff. Lindemann showcased her decolletage, which was accessorized with a necklace featuring a pendant. She teamed the look with what appeared to be black pants. Lindemann wrapped a silver jeweled belt around her waist and opted for black fingerless gloves that had a red fishnet design over the top. She pulled back her dark hair but left the sides at the front down to frame her face.

Lindemann is a fan of body art and showcased the numerous tattoos inked on her left arm. According to Steal Her Style, she has 26 known tattoos located all over her body.

For her most recent upload, the 22-year-old took a selfie from a low angle. She raised her right hand to the side of her head and gazed down at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression. The entertainer was captured from the thighs-up and embodied her rock persona.

For her caption, Lindemann thanked fans for streaming her new single, “Loner,” and asked them what they thought of the track. She also revealed that her EP, Paranoia, is out next month.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 171,000 likes and over 830 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“This pic.. YOU LOOK LIKE A FRICKIN GODDESS WTAF,” one user wrote passionately.

“The melody of “and i don’t need permission to feel sad” is the best part of the entire song miss girl,” another person shared.

“YESS your songs are getting better and better,” remarked a third fan.

“I noticed each song you released is better than previous one, idk if you do it purposely or not but i can’t wait for EP,” a fourth admirer commented.

As reported by Genius, Paranoia consists of eight tracks and is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 22.

In an interview with CelebMix, Lindemann admits that the project is different from her pop sound some listeners may already be familiar with.