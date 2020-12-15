Abby Dowse Flashes Major Sideboob & Gives Fans A Peek Up Her Skirt In Smoking-Hot Instagram Share

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse drove fans wild with a saucy new update shared Tuesday, December 15, wherein she went braless beneath a skimpy red mini dress that barely clung to her chest. The sizzling blonde displayed her assets in profile, flashing some major sideboob while posing seductively in a hallway entryway.

The racy dress was a backless design that exposed a great deal of supple, toned skin. It flaunted Abby’s sculpted back and even showed a glimpse of her midriff thanks to its scandalous deep cut. The hottie almost risked a wardrobe malfunction in the risqué number, which bared much of her perky bosom and looked like it was about to fall off of her chest.

The outfit was rendered even more revealing by its daringly short hemline that sparingly covered Abby’s curvaceous posterior. The garment fit tightly on her chiseled body, accentuating her small waist and emphasizing the swell of her booty. A flirty slit bared her voluptuous thigh even more, increasing the skin-flashing quality of the sexy attire.

Abby paired the head-turning item with white strappy heels that coiled around her shins, highlighting her muscular calves. She added some bling with a few tasteful gold jewelry and styled her long locks in playful small curls. She swept her hair to the side, letting her tresses cascade down her back and above her chest.

The babe flaunted her long, lean legs as she posed with one knee raised. She leaned one hand on the edge of the wall and lifted the other one to her midsection, seemingly tugging at the side of her outfit. She looked down at her fingers and slightly parted her lips, putting on a tantalizing show for her audience. The low angle gave fans a peek up her skirt, teasing her peachy buns. Meanwhile, the all-white décor made her fiery-red apparel pop, which, in turn, emphasized her bronzed tan.

Followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The suggestive photo racked up more than 8,150 likes in just 28 minutes. Plenty of Abby’s admirers also took the time to compliment the model in the comments section, telling her she looked “scorching” and “jaw dropping.”

“No words,” read one message, prefaced by a fire emoji.

“Pure class,” said another Instagram user, followed by a string of hearts and kiss marks.

“Flex on em!!! [You] Put in too much work to not show off that [peach emoji],” commented a third devotee. “The baddest in the world no contest,” they added.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” declared another smitten fan.

As The Inquisitr reported, this was not the only post of the sweltering look shared by the model. Earlier this morning, Abby spiced up the feed of her supporters with a steamy selfie wherein she showcased the front view of the sexy dress, revealing its plunging, cleavage-baring neckline.