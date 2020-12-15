Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Dating Austen Kroll After Wild Night Out In Nashville

The mom of three address rumors that she has a thing with the 'Southern Charm' star.

Kristin Cavallari addressed rumors that she is dating Southern Charm star Austen Kroll after they were seen out together with friends for a night of partying in Nashville.

The 33-year-old Uncommon James founder took to her Instagram story to seemingly set the record straight about her recent sightings with the Bravo reality star, months after she announced her split from her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” the blonde beauty captioned a pic of her rolling her eyes.

Fans began buzzing about the pair when Austen, 33, commented on Kristin’s recent poolside pose on Instagram.

“See you next week!” he wrote, per E! News. “Keep breaking the Internet in the meantime.”

Days later, the two were seen out together in Nashville with Austen’s co-star Craig Conover and Kristin’s BFF Justin Anderson. Justin shared a photo from the group’s dinner out which showed his bestie seated next to Austen at the restaurant table with the lit-up Nashville skyline in the background.

Later that night, the pals popped up in an Instagram Live, further sparking dating rumors when fans caught the chemistry between Kristin and Austen as they danced and partied together.

In comments to Justin’s post, followers zeroed in on Kristin and Austen and a possible love connection.

“[Kristin Cavallari] and [Austen Kroll] would make the cutest couple,” one fan wrote.

“I was just thinking how cute they look together,” another added.

Photos from the wild after-party were also posted by People. In one pic, Kristin was seen on top of Austen’s shoulders as they danced the night away.

“When the right squad finds each other,” Justin captioned another post from the night out, which showed Kristin with her arm around Austen.

Austen recently told Us Weekly that he and the Very Cavallari star are just friends.

“She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us had dinner,” he said. “We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them.”

While she does not appear to be dating the Southern Charm star, Kristin has been spotted out with comedian Jeff Dye in recent weeks. PDA pics were even snapped of the two during a trip to Cabo Sab Lucas, Mexico.

In April, Kristin stunned her fans when she announced her split from her husband Jay after seven years of marriage. The exes share custody of their three kids, Jaxon, Camden, and Sailor.