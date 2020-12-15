Christina Aguilera Showcases Decolletage In Plaid Suit For ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The powerhouse vocalist made an appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night and made sure her fashion game was on point.

The “Ain’t No Other Man” hitmaker stunned in a lilac plaid blazer jacket that was buttoned all the way up. The item of clothing was low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Aguilera didn’t showcase any other visible clothing underneath and decorated her chest with a couple of necklaces, one of which featured a pendant. She teamed the ensemble with matching pants and strappy burgundy red heels that showed off her pedicured toes. Aguilera styled her signature long blond hair scraped back into a high ponytail and rocked acrylic nails. She continued to accessorize herself with dangling earrings and rings and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award winner was captured from the waist-up in front of a lit-up Christmas tree. Aguilera placed both hands on her hips and gazed up at the camera lens with her a subtle mouth-open expression. She tilted her head up slightly and pushed her locks over her left shoulder.

In the next slide, Aguilera was captured sitting down on a bench on the side of a large hallway. The singer crossed her legs and was seemingly blowing a warm drink that she was holding with both hands. She stared up to her left with her piercing eyes and looked very fierce.

In the tags, the songstress credited celebrity nail artist Chaun, hairstylist Iggy Rosales, and makeup and hairstylist Etienne Ortega.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 250,000 likes and over 2,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.2 million followers.

“Yesss can’t wait! You really should be pushing your Christmas album every year. It’s so underrated! #One of the best out there!” one user wrote.

“The second pic just had me needing to SIT DOWN!! Iconnnnn!!” another person shared.

“Your faves could never!! About to be 40 this Friday where?? Stunning Queen,” remarked a third fan.

“You are so beautiful and gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on YouTube, Aguilera performed “This Christmas,” which is taken from her holiday album, My Kind of Christmas.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Burlesque actress celebrated the LP’s 20th anniversary at the beginning of December on social media.