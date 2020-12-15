Pamela Anderson Runs In Skintight Swimsuit To Get Donald Trump’s Attention

The model channelled her 'Baywatch' days with a message for the president.

Pamela Anderson had jaws dropping on Twitter this week when she attempted to get President Donald Trump’s attention. In a tweet posted on December 14, the model and actress posted two photos of herself in a skintight swimsuit as she continued her campaign to get Julian Assange pardoned.

The sizzling shots showed Pamela in a baby pink one-piece that plunged low at the chest to show off her décolletage. It had straps over both shoulders to reveal her toned shoulders and muscular arms, and dipped low under the arms to reveal more skin on either side of her toned torso.

It was high-cut at the bottom almost in line with her navel to reveal her slim hips and tanned, toned legs. She seemed to be running across a beach, much like her Baywatch days, with what appeared to be a decorated board and a rock formation behind her as her long, blond hair bounced around.

In the second snap, Pamela only showed her top half and appeared to be stationary as she put her left arm down and bent her other. She looked down with her lips apart and had her long locks pushed away from her face as it cascaded down her back.

In the caption, the 53-year-old shared a message for Trump as she continued to fight for the WikiLeaks founder.

The former Home Improvement star tagged his official government account rather than his personal profile and said he made a “smart move.” Her message seemed to be in reference to a recent tweet from Pastor Mark Burns that suggested the president was planning to pardon Julian. However, Newsweek reported that it was “based on faulty information.”

She used a number of hashtags, including “#julianassange” and “#freepress.”

The upload proved a hit. It amassed over 350 retweets and quote tweets, and over 2,100 likes, while plenty of Twitter users responded by sharing their thoughts.

The latest upload came shortly after Pamela made a desperate plea to Trump to free the controversial editor on the social media site earlier this month.

That time, she sizzled in a skimpy string two-piece while leaning against a tree. She edited an image of herself to make it look like she was holding a sign in support of Assange being deported to his home country of Australia. She posted it alongside a photo of herself fully closed as she held a sign with the hashtag “#FreeAssange.”

“@POTUS please #pardonjulianassange,” Pamela wrote.