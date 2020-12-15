‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam & Steffy Admit They Still Love Each Other

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 15 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) confirm that they will always love each other. The co-parents come to the startling realization after a heart-to-heart.

Steffy & Liam Love Each Other

The formerly married couple will admit that they still have feelings for each other. It also appears to be a deeper connection than the affection between co-parents. Steffy and Liam will confess that the reason they jumped into bed together goes far deeper than a one-sided consolation effort.

After Liam saw Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) supposedly kissing Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), he raced to the cliff house. Steffy was shocked by the tale that he told. They got drunk and it wasn’t long before they shared a kiss and went to bed.

Now that they know that Thomas was only kissing the Hope mannequin, the entire situation has changed. They realize that they have made a big mistake. But they will also admit that their lovemaking was far more than a one-night stand. They confess that, even after all these years, they’re still in love with each other.

A Conflict Of Interest On The Bold and the Beautiful

They finally come clean about their emotions in a pivotal moment, per The TV Guide. But are they ready for a relationship? Liam cannot give Steffy the assurance that he will leave Hope and the family that he has created with the blond, for her.

Steffy is trying to make a new life for herself with Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). She knows that Finn will leave her faster than her father’s drive-by wedding if he were to learn that she had cheated on him. She doesn’t want to jeopardize her future for a night that meant nothing.

As seen in the video above, Liam doesn’t want to live a lie. He wants to come clean because he doesn’t want Hope to hear the truth from a third party. Steffy tries to convince him that as long as they keep their cheating a secret nobody will ever know that they slept together.

Liam knows, that just as Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) tried to keep their secret found out the hard way, these things always have a way of coming out. He wants to tell Hope and face the consequences of his actions. If his wife wants to leave him, he will need to deal with that.

But it also appears that Liam may be hoping that if Hope wants a divorce, Steffy will take him back.