Gwen Stefani Rocks Sheer Fishnet Skirt With Short Tutu & Kelly Clarkson Describes Their Looks As ‘Twinning’

Gwen and Kelly both wore outfits that were black and silver for finale week on 'The Voice.'

Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani nearly stole the show from The Voice contestants on Monday night by rocking eye-catching outfits. While their talented team members used their beautiful voices to shine onstage, the two coaches sparkled in looks that included silver details.

Kelly, 38, used her Instagram page to show off the gorgeous looks that she and Gwen, 51, wore for the first night of finale week on The Voice. The “Stronger” songstress described their looks as “twinning” due to their similar colors and glittering accents, but the style icons went different directions when it came to the designs of their stunning ensembles.

Kelly went for a glamorous look. She wore a black velvet dress with a peplum waist that accentuated her hourglass shape. The gown had long sleeves and a wide, square neckline that scooped down low to showcase her creamy décolletage. Three rows of braided silver chains encrusted with crystals trimmed the neck and draped down over over the bust. Matching festive bows adorned the corners of the neck, while single pieces of chain curved around the sleeves’ upper arms.

Kelly accessorized with a choker that complemented her gown. Her other bling included a pendant necklace with a large green gemstone that matched a ring on her left hand. Her shoulder-length blond hair was parted down the center and styled into a sleek blowout.

Gwen stayed true to her edgy aesthetic by rocking a unique dress with a tutu skirt that was covered with raven-colored cloth flowers. The three-dimensional blossoms had pointy petals and beaded centers. A second flared skirt crafted out of sheer fishnet fabric flowed over her visible legs. The piece was also embellished with flowers of varying sizes. Her bodice was formed from rings and beaded straps that featured black-and-silver stripes and chevrons. Molded ruched cups covered her chest.

The No Doubt frontwoman’s jewelry included a pair of octagonal hoop earrings coated with crystals. She wore her two-toned hair styled in a trendy topknot.

Kelly’s followers gave both looks high marks in the comments section, and they also showed her post some love by bestowing it with upwards of 48,000 likes.

“As John Legend says ‘Beautiful…Just Beautiful!'” gushed one fan.

“Twinning and winning!” read another message.

“You ladies look great,” added a third admirer.

Kelly has worn a number of looks that have been smash hits with her fans during this season of The Voice. As reported by The Inquisitr, she received another outpouring of praise last week when she sported a vibrant red gown with a revealing neckline.