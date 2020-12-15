Abby Dowse Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In A Racy Mini Dress That Exposes Her Braless Cleavage

Abby Dowse took a break from the risqué lingerie posts she’s been recently sharing on her Instagram page to show off a different look. The blond bombshell cut a stylish yet undeniably sexy figure in a plunging red mini dress from Fashion Nova, snapping a mirror selfie wherein she showed off her jaw-dropping body in full.

Although Abby was significantly more covered up than in her most recent Instagram shares, she still showed a considerable amount of skin in the racy outfit. The plummeting neckline extended far past her chest, fully exposing her cleavage and flashing her tight abs. The smokeshow opted to ditch her bra, letting it all hang out in the strappy number, which was a cowl style that offered a great view of her busty assets. In addition, the garment was nearly as deep-cut on the sides as it was low-cut, displaying major sideboob.

The dress draped over her midriff, tightening around the waist and hugging her hips. Its sleeveless design gave fans a peek at her toned arms. A pair of thin straps crisscrossed over her collar bone, directing attention to her ample décolletage. Also of note was its daringly short length. It grazed just to the middle of her sculpted thighs, leaving her lean legs almost completely within view of the camera. The look was complete with a flirty high slit that showed a glimpse of her curvy hip.

Abby flaunted her endless pins while posing with her thighs apart and one leg stretched out to the side. She cocked her hip and arched her back, holding up the phone and peering into the screen as she clicked the snap. Her golden tresses framed her face in frizzy curls that tumbled over her shoulder and arm, giving her a sultry vibe.

The Aussie beauty was perched atop a pair of white Gladiator sandals that wrapped around her shins, tying in coquettish bows in the front. The open-toed heels showcased her coordinating pedicure. Abby slung a matching purse over her shoulder, which sported a metallic-silver chain handle that added glitz to the saucy look. She rocked statement rings on both index fingers and wore a dainty bracelet on each wrist.

Her online admirers seemed to go crazy over the smoking-hot upload, which garnered more than 19,200 likes and nearly 520 messages in the first two hours.

“This is too fire,” wrote one person, who also left a fire and screaming-face emoji. “So incredibly gorgeous babe,” they added.

“Your legs are absolutely incredible,” chimed in another fan, adding a drooling-face emoji. “Can never get enough of you all dressed up looking flawless as always.”

The steamy upload also got noticed by Abby’s fellow Aussie models and influencers, who didn’t hesitate to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“Yasss,” said Nicole Thorne, followed by a raising-hands emoji.

“Out of this world,” commented Laura Amy, trailed by a pair of flames.