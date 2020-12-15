‘DWTS’ Pros Gleb Savchenko & Keo Motsepe Pose With Their New Girlfriends In Mexico

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veterans vacationed in Mexico with their new partners.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancers Gleb Savchenko and Keo Motspepe spent time in Mexico with two lovely ladies.

In a new photo shared on his Instagram page, Keo posed with his new girlfriend Chrishell Stause. The lovebirds were dressed for a night out, with Chrishell wearing a green dress and holding a sparkly clutch. Keo wore a boldly printed shirt as he posed with his arm around the actress in front of a lit Christmas tree on the patio of a Mexican resort.

In the caption to the post, Keo thanked Le Blanc Resorts in Cabo San Lucas for hosting him and Chrishell. The South African dancer added that he is “happy” to celebrate having Chrishell in his life and that he’s “crazy” about her.

Fan and friends reacted to the sweet snap in the comments section, including longtime DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Love this! My heart is so full when I see you two,” Carrie Ann wrote.

“Is it too early to say you guys are becoming my favorite couple from DWTS?” another fan added.

Another version of the photo was shared on actress Cassie Scerbo’s Instagram story. In that pic, Chrshell and Keo were seen posing in front of the hotel holiday tree alongside Cassie and Keo’s bestie, Gleb. The two couples looked chummy in the snap, which was posted hours after it was reported that Gleb and Cassie are dating.

The new photos come weeks after Gleb and his wife, Elena Samodanova, announced their split after 14 years of marriage. Elena also accused Gleb of having an inappropriate relationship with another woman. Many people assumed she was talking about Chrishell, who was Gleb’s partner on the most recent season of the celebrity ballroom competition. The Selling Sunset star repeatedly denied the rumors before confirming her romance with Keo.

Gleb has been keeping busy by posting vacation photos on his own Instagram stories, but he has yet to share any photos of him with his rumored girlfriend Cassie. But the Russian dancer did post a video of his BFF, Keo, sitting down at a zebra-print piano in a hotel bar in Mexico.

Cassie later posted a photo of her laying on top of the same piano, in a post which can be seen here.

“Happy girls are the prettiest,” she captioned the pic.

Gleb also shared a photo of him and his longtime bestie lounging by the hotel pool. In the caption, Gleb paid tribute to his long friendship with Keo.

“2020 has been a crazy year,” he wrote. “Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy.”