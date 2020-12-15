Tahlia Hall Shows Off Cleavage & Hourglass Figure In Tiny White Bikini On Instagram

Tahlia Hall wowed her fans on Tuesday, December 15, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Australian influencer rocked a skimpy, white bikini that showcased her killer body and ample assets as she posed indoors.

In the snap, Tahlia was dressed in sexy swimwear, standing in front of a mirror. She was inside the bathroom with a nearby window as the source of lighting, which was enough to illuminate the room and her curves.

She posed by popping her left hip to the side. She placed her right hand on the sink while her other hand held her camera. The stunner gazed at the device’s screen and checked on her stance, then took the selfie. The almost all-white interior was a nice contrast to her sun-kissed complexion.

Tahlia sported a teeny bikini top. The triangle-style cups barely contained her voluptuous chest, so a hint of her sideboob was on display. While the cups were non-padded, her nipples were somehow obscured by the thick material. The plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her décolletage. The thin straps clung to her neck for support, which pushed her breasts inward and made her cleavage pop.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The scanty thong featured high leg cuts that highlighted her curvy hips, as well as her toned thighs. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her taut tummy, expressing their thoughts about them in the comments. The piece sat low on her hips, far beneath her navel. The light-colored bathing suit complemented her tanned skin.

The internet personality left her blond locks loose and parted to the side as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. The ends fell over her shoulders, with the rest hanging down her back. She completed her look with manicured nails and several silver-colored bracelets.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her body, letting her fans know that her workout routine has been “paying off.” She also revealed that her bikini came from the online retailer, Fashion Nova, and tagged the brand in both the photo and the caption.

The latest social media share earned more than 14,400 likes and an upward of 130 comments in just under a day. Some of her eager admirers flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless supporters were speechless and opted to use their choice of emoji.

“Oh, wow! You are absolutely beautiful, honey,” one of her fans wrote, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Drop-dead gorgeous!! So in-love with you!” gushed another admirer.

“You are stunning and very fit,” echoed a third follower.