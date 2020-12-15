Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Gets Soaked, Shows Off Tremendous Curves In A Tiny Black Bikini At The Beach

American model and social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa has updated her over 12.6 million Instagram followers on her Maldives vacation with three new sun-kissed photos of herself at the beach. The brunette beauty looked incredible in an itty-bitty black bikini that generously displayed her tremendous curves, putting on a tantalizing show as she soaked up the sun and went for a dip in the sea.

The captivating slideshow started off with a picture of Jailyne standing on the shore. The turquoise water made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, giving prominence to her dark swimwear and raven tresses. Two sailing boats could be seen afloat on the calm waves beneath the lilac sky.

Jailyne gave off sultry vibes as she posed with her legs spread and her hip cocked. She tucked one hand behind her head and closed her eyes, oozing a sexy air of nonchalance while basking in the golden rays. The photo captured her bodacious figure in full, giving fans a detailed look at her revealing bikini, which was from popular brand Fashion Nova.

The two-piece included a triangle string top that struggled to contain her chest, causing her curves to spill out on all sides and exposing an eyeful of underboob. The piece had teeny cups that were spaced widely apart, connecting in the middle through a short white strap. The detail matched the top’s shoulder straps, which tied around her neck in a black bow. Likewise, the spaghetti strap going around her back was also black, making the trio emerge as the only contrasting element of the skimpy beach item.

The bathing suit was complete with minuscule bottoms that had no trouble showing off Jailyne’s voluptuous hips and thighs thanks to their insane high cut. The number also boasted a low-dipping waistline that bared her tummy, showcasing her navel piercing. Meanwhile, the sides stretched above her hips, emphasizing her small waist and hourglass shape.

Jailyne added a casual touch with a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized with a chic pendant necklace, drawing attention to her cleavage.

Things got steamier in the second snap, which saw Jailyne posing on her knees in the shallows. The babe was barefoot and was sitting up with her thighs apart. She held one hand over her bosom, grazing her décolletage with her fingertips. She turned her head to the side and closed her eyes, parting her lips seductively and giving her audience a peek at her cheekbone.

The 23-year-old got down on all fours for the final shot, flaunting her ample booty and revealing the cheeky design of her bottoms. She stuck out her voluminous derrière and arched her back, looking up at the camera. Her long tresses dipped into the water, which splashed all around her, getting her drenched.

Just like her previous vacation updates, the photos were geotagged at the Four Seasons luxury resort in the Maldives. Jailyne penned a lengthy caption in Spanish wherein she expressed her appreciation for the stunning location. According to a Google translation, she praised the water of the Maldive islands as the clearest and most beautiful she had ever seen on her journeys abroad, which have taken her to 23 countries.

Her army of fans went wild over the steamy upload, rewarding the post with 404,400 likes and around 3,020 comments in the first nine hours.

“The most beautiful body in Latin America,” one fan complimented her curvaceous figure.

“Sneakers end [sic] bikini is a vibe,” another follower praised her outfit.

“Wow you look awesomely stunning,” gushed a third person.

While many were enchanted by Jailyne’s seductive appearance, one Instagrammer found something else to appreciate about her post.

“Ok literally everyone comments on your looks but lowkey you are one of the sweetest people and you have one of the dopest personalities ever,” read their message.