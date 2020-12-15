Laura Amy Puts On A Busty Display In A Revealing Printed Bikini

Laura Amy has been sharing lots of snaps with her 895,000 Instagram followers lately, and most of them show her in scanty ensembles. On Monday, December 14, the Aussie bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a sexy photo of herself rocking a skimpy bikini, which put her killer curves front and center.

In the saucy snapshot, Laura could be seen confidently flaunting her insanely toned figure in front of the camera in her barely there outfit. Longtime fans of the model know that most of her content was taken inside her home in Sydney. The latest image was no different as the influencer chose one part of her house as the photo shoot location.

She posed at a certain angle that made her hip pop to the side. The babe stood with her thighs parted and raised her left hand to the back of her head, seemingly grabbing some sections of hair. Her right arm stayed on her side, with her forearm touching her booty. A big mirror was seen in the background, as well as the kitchen counter.

Laura wore a sexy printed two-piece swimsuit from Oh Polly Swim. It had a light blue base with floral and butterfly prints all over. The set included a top that boasted teeny-tiny cups that hardly contained her voluptuous breasts. A great deal of underboob and sideboob were visible from certain angles. Its plunging neckline showcased a generous amount of cleavage.

She sported matching bottoms that sat high on her waist, highlighting her slender frame. The swimwear consisted of a small triangle of fabric and thin straps that were tied on the sides of her hips. The low-cut waistline allowed her to show off her taut tummy and flat abs, and the high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

The influencer wore dainty accessories with her beach day attire, including two gold bangles and nothing else. She left her brunette tresses down, letting the long strands fall on her back.

In the caption, Laura wrote something about the weather in the capital city of New South Wales. She also tagged Oh Polly Swim in the post.

Avid social media followers of the model loved the brand-new update. In less than 24 hours of being live on the social media site, the pic amassed more than 9,500 likes and over 270 comments, and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Many admirers had the urge to compliment Laura, flocking to the comments section to tell her how hot she looked. Countless fans were content with using a trail of emoji to express their feelings.

“You’re looking stunning — like a beautiful butterfly!” a fan wrote.

“I love that color on you,” added another follower.