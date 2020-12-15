Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Does Damage Control

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 15, tease that Nick and Phyllis will work through their problems while Chance and Abby establish some holiday traditions. Finally, Lily goes above and beyond to help prove Billy’s innocence.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have recently managed to work through their disagreements and problems. However, her feelings of failure over accepting his help for The Grand Phoenix Hotel could be the thing that causes them to crash and burn once again, according to SheKnows Soaps. Phyllis chooses to express how she feels and talk things out with Nick instead of doing something destructive. For his part, Nick also gets a bit of advice to understand better where Phyllis is coming from. In the end, he assures his girlfriend that she is strong, capable, and amazing, which Phyllis really seems to take to heart.

Elsewhere, the surprises keep coming for Chance (temporarily Justin Gaston) and Abby (Melissa Ordway), with the latest arriving courtesy of Nina (Tricia Cast). She stops by the Chancellor mansion to see her son and daughter-in-law before she leaves Genoa City. With her, she brings Chance a sweet reminder of holidays past, and the offering gives Abby and Chance to start working on new traditions for their family. What’s even sweeter is that Chance has a wonderful flashback memory of a Christmas he spent with Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) when he was a little boy.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Finally, determined to prove Billy’s (Jason Thompson) innocence, Lily (Christel Khalil) has been trying to dig up the truth about the attempt on Adam’s life. While Billy is in the Genoa City jail, she tries to get more information from Alyssa (María DiDomenico). Lily wants to know why the reporter is still in town after saying she was leaving. However, the most pressing issue Lily hopes to discuss is why Alyssa is testifying against Billy. After all, Billy is the one who gave her a big break by publishing her article about Adam (Mark Grossman).

Alyssa isn’t too interested in helping Lily, and she warns that Billy isn’t as innocent as Lily may believe. Ultimately, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) comes to move Alyssa to a different location, but Lily hid and managed to grab the door before it shut. She takes a look around the room to see what Alyssa might have left behind, and she manages to locate some shooting gloves, which viewers realize match the ones the shooter held.