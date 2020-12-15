Paige VanZant Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini As She Frolics With Her Husband By The Pool

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant got the new week off to an exciting start for her 2.7 million Instagram followers. The mixed martial artist took to the image-sharing platform and posted a snap of her and husband, Austin Vanderford, frolicking by the swimming pool.

The photo depicted the hot couple in their swimming attire as they fell into the water. Vanderford couldn’t stop laughing as he held his wife and hoisted himself backward. VanZant, meanwhile, returned the smiles and allowed herself to be pulled into the light blue backdrop.

VanZant and her spouse also dressed appropriately for the occasion. The former wore one of her trademark scantily-clad thong bikinis that showed off her enviable physique. The outfit was pink in color and short in length, leaving little to the imagination as she flaunted some sideboob and her perfect derriere.

Vanderford wore a pair of dark blue swimming shorts that boasted bright plant patterns across the material. The Bellator fighter’s abs and body tattoos were firmly on display as well. In the accompanying caption, VanZant wanted her followers to know how hot she finds her man, noting that she especially loves his booty.

VanZant also encouraged her followers to recreate the photo and send her their snaps. She promised that the best ones would be shared on her own social media profile, prompting her admirers to great creative.

However, some of the blond bombshell’s fans simply appreciated the imagery in the picture. As of this writing, the snap has received over 116,000 likes, and many of her supporters took to the comments section to drop a compliment for VanZant and her significant other.

“Austin you’re one lucky man,” wrote one Instagram user, whose opinion echoed that of many others in the replies.

“That booty looking right,” gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a flexing emoji.

Many of VanZant’s admirers tagged their own partners as well, indicating that they were going to do their best to live up to the fighter’s challenge.

VanZant’s latest upload marked one of many in recent weeks that have seen her tantalize social media users while wearing very little. As The Inquisitr reported a few days ago, she and her husband uploaded an image that saw him staring at her while she posed in a one-piece bodysuit.

She’s also no stranger to posing poolside, as she also recently shared a snap of herself getting drenched while rocking another thong bikini.