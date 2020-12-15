Savannah Prez Flaunts Athletic Figure In High-Cut Swimsuit: ‘Shakira Vibes’

Savannah Prez showed off her wild side to her 900,000 Instagram followers on Monday, December 14, with her most recent update. The Belgian fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media app to share a photo of herself exuding “Shakira vibes” in a sexy swimsuit that highlighted her athletic figure.

Prez was captured outside during the golden hour, judging by the low light reflecting on her sun-kissed complexion. The photographed played with the light to create shadows and emphasize the model’s upper body. She was sitting on a rough surface and turned her torso to face the camera. According to the geotag, the shoot took place in her native Belgium.

Prez placed her hand on the surface in front of her as she glanced at the camera, shooting a fierce look with her lips slightly parted. She sizzled in a one-piece bathing suit boasting a striking snakeskin print in black and white. It featured high-cut legs that bared her curvy hips and muscular thighs.

She wore her light brown hair swept dramatically to one side, allowing her wavy strands to fall over her shoulder and down her back. Prez accessorized her look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

In the caption, Prez shared that this picture is from one of her favorite shoots and noted that something about it reminded her of the iconic Colombian singer.

Prez’s followers enjoyed the post. Since going live earlier today, it has attracted more than 19,000 likes and upwards of 200 comments. They flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and to express their overall admiration for her.

“I miss your posts girl. Also you are a beauty,” one of her fans gushed.

“Damn! [two fire emoji] How could it not be? It’s also one of my favorites!” replied another fan.

“When new video on YouTube? We miss you btw you loooook so gorgeous,” added a third user.

“Beautiful, Savannah [string of emoji] Hard work pays off [sun] Greetings,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

As a fitness personality, Prez often shares content that showcases her figure as a way to keep her fans engaged and motivated to lead a healthy lifestyle. As The Inquisitr has noted, she recently posted an image in which she rocked a different suit. Her set was white and made her bronzed complexion pop. The upper half was a sports bra with thick straps that went around her neck. Her bikini bottoms boasted a thong back that bared her booty.