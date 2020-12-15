Gabriella Abutbol Sprawls Out With Her Booty On Display, Gets “Personal” With Fans

Gabriella Abutbol’s most recent Instagram post gave her 1.8 million followers a little taste of summer in December, which was a delightful surprise for the many fans who are accustomed to cold weather and lots of clothing this time of year. The sassy fitness model lounged on her belly wearing a skimpy bikini and made sure that her backside was in plain view, and made a comment in the caption about the intimacy of the snap. Over 30,000 people hit the “like” button the afternoon in which the post was uploaded, including irreverent social media influencer Niece Waidhofer.

Gabriella’s bathing suit was bright turquoise – which looked incredible against her olive complexion – and featured a small, evenly spaced print of what was seemed to be a type of tropical fruit. Her pose concealed most of the bikini top, but it appeared to have a basic design which exposed an ample portion of her bust. The end of one of the strings tied around her ribs dangled across the middle of her back and wrapped around her side.

The matching thong bottoms sat low around her hips and exposed lots of her curvaceous booty. There was a small gap between a portion of the waistband and the small of her back, indicating that they may have fit more loosely than was necessary.

Gabriella posed on a wide, stone ledge that formed the corner of an outdoor swimming pool or hot tub. She lay on her tummy with her head toward the camera and tipped slightly onto her left side to showcase her enviable derriere.

She propped her body up with her upper left arm, and crossed it in front of her torso at a diagonal. She bent her elbow and rested the top of her her hand against the opposite cheekbone, creating a triangular frame that mirrored the shape of her jawline.

Gabriella looked directly at the camera with wide eyes and a smoldering expression. The sides of her lips curled up into a coquettish smile that fans adored.

Gabriella’s comments section was filled with praise for the sultry Instagram post.

“They asked me who do you think should be given and award for “Having the most lit IG account ever”? I said here she is @gabriella.ellyse this is the person that you’re lookin’ for,” declared one fan.

“Happy holidays beauty queen!! Still jealous that you’re in [a] bikini in december but oh well,” remarked a second person.

“Want boobs like urs [sic] for Christmas, manifesting it,” joked a third follower.