Anita Herbert Shows Off Chiseled Body In Tiny Bikini While Sipping Rum

Anita Herbert gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to be motivated by on Sunday, December 13, with her most recent post. The Hungarian fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to post a hot photo that saw her sporting a revealing bikini as she enjoyed an alcoholic beverage.

Herbert was photographed outside in front of a sliding glass door. She stood on the balls of her feet, placing one leg in front of the other. Her head was turned to the side and tilted back as she sipped on of rum, as she specified in the caption. She also shared that the photo was taken at a hotel in Puerto Rico.

Herbert rocked an all black two-piece bathing suit that included a bandeau top that hugged her chest. On her lower body, she wore a pair of matching bottoms with very thin strings that she wore high on her sides, accentuating her muscular hips and thighs. Over her two-piece, Herbert had on a white cover-up, which was open on the front.

Herbert added a lengthy caption in which she tackled the issue of consuming alcohol while attempting to lead fit lifestyle. She stressed that everything in moderation can be a part of a healthy journey.

The post proved to be popular with her fanbase. It has garnered more than 34,900 likes and upwards of 640 comments. Her followers took to the comments section to engage with Herbert’s caption, sharing their own relationship with alcohol.

“I’m weird too (do not like wine) Whiskey with a big fat ice ball for me [OK hand sign] You are a beautiful inspiration,” one user wrote.

“A shot of coconut rum and pineapple vodka at home… even after the gym. Helps calm me after drinking my pre-workout. When going out, I drink a skinny Margarita,” replied another one of her fans.

“No problem with alcohol either… I can go months without a drink… If only i could say the same for chocolate i believe i wouldnt be on fat loss,” added a third one, including a laughing emoji after the words.

