Gabby Epstein Rocks Just Sheer Panties In Bath Time Video

Gabby Epstein gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to help kick off their week on the right foot on Monday, December 14. The Australian model took to the photo-sharing app to post a smoldering clip-video that showed her flaunting her sex appeal during bath time.

Epstein was captured in an elegant bathroom featuring a round light gray bathtub made from a rough material, seemingly cement. There was a large brown-framed window that let in natural light. A bronze-colored chandelier with red and pink glass completed the well-lit space.

Epstein sat on the edge of the tub with her back toward the camera, putting her enviable booty on show. She wore nothing at all on her upper body, opting to go fully topless in the video. Because she didn’t face the photographer, she kept the video within Instagram’s community guideline against nudity.

She wore a pair of white underwear bottoms made from a see-through fabric and matching lace along the edges. The panties boasted a thong back that bared her toned glutes. They sat high on the sides, baring her sides while accentuating her slim waist. Epstein was tightening the tie of her half-ponytail in the images. Her blond hair was styled in tight waves that hung down her back.

Epstein credited the popular photographer known simply as Clint for the footage.

Epstein paired the post with a question, asking her fans whether they prefer to take baths or showers.

Her fans didn’t need a whole lot of time to start showing their reaction to the post. Within five hours, it has garnered more than 35,200 likes and over 340 comments. Her followers used the occasion to respond to question while also showering Epstein with compliments and teasing messages.

“I like to shower then bath then roll in the dirt,” one user wrote.

“If you don’t turn around Gabby, I’ll call 911,” replied another fan.

“It depends on who I’m with and what they like too!” a third admirer added.

“Normaly shower. But in a few occasions a good bath is better,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Epstein is no stranger to baring her amazing body in her Instagram posts. Over the weekend, she shared a series of snapshots of herself rocking a skimpy two-piece bathing as she posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean, as The Inquisitr has noted. It was blue and had a print of white clouds. It featured a classic triangle top with small cups and spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. Her matching bottoms had side ties that she wore high.