Qimmah Russo Flaunts Insane Physique As She Sits On The Floor In Satin Underwear And Baby Pink Boots

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo recently shared a striking set of images with her 1.6 million Instagram followers. The update, which was posted on Sunday, December 13, showed the celebrity sitting on the floor wearing nothing more than her underwear and a pair of chunky boots.

In the caption, she wished all of the “beautiful people” a good morning. For many of her supporters, catching an eyeful of the series of shots was certainly a great way to start their day.

Qimmah leaned against a wall as she stretched her muscular legs out in front of herself. She wore a plunging blue satin underwire bra that revealed plenty of her cleavage. She teamed this with matching briefs that sat high over her perfectly toned hips. On her feet, she completed the look by wearing pale pink boots.

Sharing three images, the basic pose remained the same as she rested her fingers on her hips and adjusted her panties. Because of her scant outfit, her washboard abs were prominently on display.

Her dark hair was straightened and pulled up high on her head into a ponytail. A few tendrils of hair escaped and framed her pretty face while the remainder of the ponytail cascaded down over her shoulder in two of the snaps.

The only real difference in each pic was Qimmah’s expression. In the first one, she tilted her head slightly to the side. Her lips were parted as she gave a demure smile at her intended audience. Next up, he positioned her head more dramatically to the other side as she pouted for the camera. Finally, she sat up straighter, giving a look of defiance this time.

Qimmah’s followers quickly responded after she posted the set. Within one day, the photos had already garnered an impressive 33,200 likes and more than 400 comments from her adoring fans.

“Good morning pretty qimmahrusso,” one follower returned in the comments section.

“Got my favorite color on,” another user stated, likely referring to Qimmah’s bright blue outfit.

One person, in particular, was concerned for Qimmah’s health.

“Is that floor cold?” they asked.

“You make [me] Smile on the inside,” a fan remarked, also adding several emoji to their statement.

Many of her followers also resorted to simply using emoji in order to convey how they felt about Qimmah’s update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also featured regularly as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah also flaunted her enviable curves last week while wearing a plunging black-and-gold jumpsuit. Standing outside on a balcony, the celebrity was the envy of all those who came across the update while scrolling through Instagram.