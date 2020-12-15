Natalie Roush Wears Just Panties And An Oven Mitt In New Picture

Natalie Roush left little to the imagination on Monday, December 14, with a hot new post. The American model shared a sweltering snapshot with her 1 million Instagram followers that saw her wearing just underwear bottoms as she opted to go topless.

The photo showed Roush sitting on the floor of a kitchen. She was next to the oven and in front of white cabinets. The photographer captured her from the front as she sat with her legs wide open in a racy pose. Roush looked sideways while smiling coquettish for the photo. Her light brown hair was swept over to one side.

She wore nothing at all on her torso. To censor the shot, Roush bent one arm over her chest and used a Christmas-themed oven mitt to cover the other side, while still leaving plenty of skin on display.

On her lower body, she rocked a pair of cotton white panties with a thin elastic waistband that she pulled up high on the sides, accentuating the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and curvy hips. She completely her look by placing an apron between her thighs.

Roush used the caption space to ask her fans what they wish to get from Christmas.

Her fans unsurprisingly went crazy about Roush’s new post. Within four hours, it has garnered more than 42,100 likes and upwards of 480 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to interact with the model and respond to her question.

“I only asked for a good set of wheels for my m3. [shrug emoji] Idk if that’s to much to ask for,” one user wrote.

“A bookshelf! Mine broke when I had to suddenly move out of college so my manga and books have all been sitting in boxes since March,” said another.

However, other admirers simply used the opportunity to shower Roush with compliments, praising her beauty and personality.

“1 million followers! Wow Congrats! Stay humble,” replied one such fan, as Roush recently reached the milestone.

“You are fantastic!!!!!! The most beautiful girl in the world,” added a fourth follower.

Roush’s latest posts have been sending more a few hearts racing. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she shared a new slideshow a few days ago in which she posed in a kitchen while wearing nothing but skimpy lingerie. It was made entirely of white lace, making it see-through. In all three photos, she posed with her back to the camera, showing off her tight buns. A vintage-blue KitchenAid mixer and a plate of sugar cookies completed the scene.