Aylen Alvarez Sizzles In Plunging Nude Top And Faux Leather Shorts

Aylen Alvarez gave her 3.7 million Instagram followers something to look at on Sunday, December 13, when she treated them to a smoldering photo. In it, the Cuban model and influencer rocked a revealing top that put her busty physique front and center and stylish bottoms that exposed her killer legs.

The photo showed Alvarez in an elegant space with dark wood paneling featuring a few horizontal lights and a few plants near the floor. She faced the camera, striking a three-quarter pose. Alvarez kicked her hips in one direction while placing her hand on her hip. She tilted her head to the side and flashed a wide smile at the viewer.

Alvarez was dressed in a nude top featuring long sleeves and a plunging neckline that dipped in between her breasts, showcasing plenty of her cleavage. It included several mini white pompoms all throughout, adding texture to the garment.

She teamed it with a pair of black mini shorts made from faux leather. It was high-rise and had a matching belt that accentuated her slender waist. Alvarez held a matching clutch bag against her thigh.

In the caption, Alvarez teased that she wants to show her fans “the world,” but only when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, adding a winky emoji at the end.

The post has garnered more than 36,600 likes and over 420 comments within a day of going live. Her followers took to the comments section to praise Alvarez’s style and overall beauty, also using the space to interact with her message.

“Love that smile my beautiful sexy Latin princess,” one of her fans raved.

“Sounds like a plan! I’ll be waiting in some/time in 2021! Especially with you bringin & flaunting your sexiness in your world when Covid is under control thoughts & vibes as well lookin so stunningly gorgeous & sexy in doin so,” another one chimed in.

“I have always seen your beauty Amiga,” added a third admirer, using the Spanish word for “friend.”

“Stunningly Sexy Beautiful, [string of emoji] Seasons Greetings Dearest Aylen Enjoy,” replied a fourth follower.

Alvarez’s new pic will blend in perfectly with her feed’s content. She often oozes sex appeal while flaunting impeccable style in her posts, as those who follow her will known. She recently uploaded a snapshot of herself sporting a sheer bra crafted out of white lace that, once again, highlighted her bust, as The Inquisitr has reported. Over it, she wore a two-piece set boasting light brown stripes over white. Her cardigan was entirely open, leaving little to the imagination.