‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Tayshia Adams Makes Tough Cuts & The Men Tell All

Monday night on The Bachelorette, spoilers tease that Tayshia Adams will whittle down her group of remaining suitors to the last four and she will face the guys while they dish on their experiences. There is another new show airing on Tuesday, and the finale is just around the corner.

According to spoiler king Reality Steve’s Instagram update about the December 14 episode, viewers will see Tayshia go on a one-on-one date with Blake Moynes. The two of them will visit a crystal guru where they will get their chakras read.

While Tayshia may see some potential heading into this outing, The Bachelorette teasers reveal that Blake won’t make it to the evening portion of the date. Instead, Tayshia sends him home.

Next will be a rose ceremony, and Ben Smith will be the only one safe heading into this. ABC teases that Tayshia will push through making some gut-wrenching decisions about which bachelors to cut and it’ll be an intense cocktail party and rose ceremony.

It seems that both Noah Erb and Bennett Jordan are eliminated at this stage. That will leave Ivan Hall, Brendan Morais, and Zac Clark as the rose recipients in addition to Ben.

All of that was filmed over the summer at the La Quinta Resort in California. At this point, it seems that the episode will shift to the pre-taped “Men Tell All.” This was taped more recently at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania. That spot was used since production was already isolated there as they filmed Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

A Bachelorette sneak peek posted on Instagram shows Tayshia coming out to face her guys. She’ll admit she’s nervous, but ultimately, it doesn’t sound as if this ends up too rough for her. Only a handful of the men are there, and a couple of them were never significant players in Tayshia’s portion of the season.

Reality Steve’s teasers detail that the biggest storyline that plays out during this is with Yosef Aborady. He ends up in the hot seat and faces questions about how he spoke to Clare Crawley.

Apparently, rather than apologize, Yosef doubles down on his previous comments. This prompts a lot of the other men to call him out for how he was during filming.

The rest of the show will revisit other parts of the season, and oftentimes there are some bloopers or unseen tidbits incorporated. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Tuesday night’s show will revolve around Tayshia’s “hometown” dates.

Teasers hint that there are some unexpected developments coming during those family introductions. Even Reality Steve changed course heading into this episode as he revised what he expects to go down.

How does Tayshia’s journey end? That’s apparently a bit of a mystery right now, but The Bachelorette won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.