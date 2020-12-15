Hilde Osland Shows Off Gorgeous Baby Bump While Wearing Lounge Underwear

Instagram sensation Hilde Osland proudly showed off her baby bump to her 3.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, December 14, saw the model capturing the selfies while wearing underwear from the Lounge range.

In the caption, she revealed that she was 23-weeks pregnant before using the hashtag #babybump. Her admirers quickly dived into the comments section in order to offer up their support of the glowing celebrity.

The Norwegian beauty who now resides in Australia rocked a matching bra and panties in a shade of pale green. In the three snaps, she also wore a fluffy dressing gown and her blond locks were pulled up on top of her head in a messy bun and held with a clip in a similar shade to her outfit.

The first snap showed Hilde seated on a chair in what appeared to be her kitchen and dining area. She rested one hand on the top of her burgeoning belly as she raised the other to capture the moment with her phone.

Hilde stood in the second image. This time she covered up with her gown but some of her bra and a portion of her cleavage was still evident.

Finally, Hilde sat once more. In this alluring snap, she smiled at her intended audience while she rested her hand behind her hip and supported her back.

Hilde’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 11 hours, the set had amassed a whopping 118,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments from her legions of fans.

“You gorgeous mama!” one follower declared and it was a sentiment that was often repeated.

“Looking good wait till 6 month[s] AND YE GUNA B beautiful,” a fan gushed.

“So gorgeous,” a representative from Lounge Underwear wrote.

“You look stunning!!!” a fourth person insisted, also adding a line of heart emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Some of Hilde’s followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to show their appreciation for the beautiful image. Many used the heart-eyes and variants of the heart one in long strings as a way to convey how they felt.

Hilde’s updates are hugely popular on Instagram with many of her fans now eagerly awaiting her baby bump snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another pregnancy update to her official social media account on December 4. In that post, she sported a pair of bright red leggings that helped to highlight her enviable body. She teamed this with a matching sports bra as she posed outside in the sunshine. Since the photographs went live they have received 159,000 and more than 1,800 comments from her eager fans.