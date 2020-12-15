Halle Berry, 54, Struts In A Strappy Bikini & Gets Sweaty And Sandy In New Video

Halle revealed a few of the exercises she does to keep her body looking so amazing.

Halle Berry rocked more than one skimpy swimsuit in the new video that she shared with her 6.7 million Instagram followers on Monday.

Halle, 54, divided her time between the gym and the beach in a share that was loaded with sexy shots of her age-defying body. The Oscar-winning actress looked like a smokeshow whether she was enjoying the sea’s salty spray or sporting slick and salty skin during an intense workout.

Halle was shown rocking a variety of different athletic wear, including supportive sports bras with unique designs and skintight leggings. She also demonstrated a few of the wide array of exercises that she performs to keep her figure looking so fantastic. For strength and cardio, she got aggressive with a punching bag and honed her kickboxing skills with the aid of her buff trainer, Peter Lee Thomas. She worked on her flexibility and balance by doing some yoga, and she targeted her upper body with a resistance loop exercise. She impressively worked her abs by hanging upside down from a punching bag and doing a few sit-ups.

In one of her seaside scenes, Halle slowly sauntered away from the dark waves crashing on the shore. She smiled and sensually swayed her hips during her trek across the deep sand. She wore a black bikini that included a top with small cups that magnificently showcased her ample assets. Two thin bands attached to the shoulder straps crossed to create an X over her toned chest. The bottoms boasted even more straps, which slanted across her washboard stomach. They were attached to the piece’s high waistband. She completed her look with a pair of oversize sunglasses.

Halle was filmed gleefully running on the beach while wearing a black one-piece with a daringly low-cut back and silver concho details. The video concluded with a shot of her reclining in the sand. She rocked a mismatched bikini that was comprised of a pale blue top and brown-and-white patterned bottoms. She laughed as she playfully kicked a foot up in the air and lifted her legs.

The video included a voiceover of Halle talking about her workout gear brand, Re-Spin. A few products from the line appeared in the footage, including a yoga ball, foam roller, ankle weights, and waist slimmer.

The Catwoman star’s followers reacted to her post with an avalanche of praise, and the actress offered some words of encouragement to one fan who left a message in the comments section.

“I wish I woulda seen this before I decided to eat that glazed donut,” the Instagrammer wrote.

“There is always tomorrow,” Halle replied, adding a crying laughing and praying hands emoji.