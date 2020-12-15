WWE Legend Torrie Wilson, 45, Rocks Tiny Dress & Parts Legs In Latest Photos

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, 45, recently took to Instagram and shared a series of photos that showed her goofing around in the kitchen. She also put on a leggy display, much to the delight of her one million followers.

In the first photo, Wilson sat on a counter that contained powder packets and other materials for making baked goods. She wore a tiny green dress that accentuated her perfect physique. She also sat with her legs slighted parted, giving her followers a look up her skirt and flaunting plenty of thigh in the process.

Wilson also held an icing glove her left hand, but her expression suggested that she’d already eaten some biscuits already. The former wrestler also seemed confused over what to do with the material.

The second image showed Wilson staring curiously at the dessert sprayer while remaining in the same sitting position. She also had some cream on her opposite finger, along with a metal tip that many of her followers told her was supposed to go inside the icing container.

In the third snap, Wilson looked less confused as she tried to apply the metal tip to the top of the icing bag. The blond bombshell was clearly in good spirits at the time the pictures were taken, and her fans weren’t complaining.

The accompanying caption saw Wilson inviting people over to finish cookies with her. Many of her admirers wanted to take her up on the invitation, but most of them used the comments section to compliment the Hall of Famer.

“I’ll mostly be eating while watching you cook,” gushed one Instagram user.

“On my way. I make donuts for a living so grab some wine and we got this,” wrote a second Instagram follower.

“I’d love to lol. I’ll bring the milk and eggnog,” stated a third Instagrammer.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the replies section. The majority of Wilson’s fans wanted to try her baked goods, and it was clear that they wished they could spend time with the blond beauty.

Wilson has entertained her social media admirers a lot recently. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she shared a snap of herself falling out of a white see-through dress last weekend.

The legendary wrestler also uploaded a photo of herself sporting a revealing swimsuit while staring into a beer and contemplating life. Wilson was reacting to the pandemic at the time, wondering when things will return to normal again.