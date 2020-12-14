Tahlia Skaines Wishes Fans ‘Good Morning’ In ‘Dreamy’ Teal Lingerie

Tahlia Skaines continued her streak of sexy Instagram posts today with another skin-baring photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The model posed in the living room of her apartment in the steamy new addition to her feed. She sat on a wicker chair, perching her booty on the edge of its seat with her thighs spread apart. In the caption of the photos, she wished her followers a “good morning”, as it was already Tuesday where she lives in Australia.

Tahlia had not yet gotten fully dressed for the day before posing for the photo, though what she was wearing still proved to be a huge hit. Her head was cut out of the snap entirely as she worked the camera, instead honing in on her bombshell body that was clad in nothing more than a set of “dreamy” teal lingerie from Lounge Underwear that popped against her deep, allover tan.

The look included a skimpy lace bra with semi-sheer cups and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a deep scoop neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. A flirty scalopped trim adorned the hem of its cups further emphasized the busty display, while the garment’s tight band helped to accentuate Tahlia’s slender frame.

The Aussie hottie wore a pair of matching panties that took her look to the next level. The undergarment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and lean legs well on display for her fans to admire. It had a thin satin waistband with the brand’s logo printed on it in bold white lettering, which fit snugly around her hips to highlight her tiny waist. She teasingly tugged its straps higher up on her torso as the moment was captured, drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and abs along the way.

The racy shot proved to be a major hit with the blond bombshell’s admirers, amassing over 4,400 likes after just two hours of going live to her feed. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post to show Tahlia some love as well.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Nice body,” praised another fan.

“This looks amazing on you. I need!” a third follower remarked.

“You’re so beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Tahlia has been delighting her fans with several steamy snaps lately. Yesterday, she sent pulses racing as she showcased her phenomenal physique in a bold red bikini while lounging on the couch. The swimwear look proved popular as well, racking up over 9,200 likes and 124 comments to date.