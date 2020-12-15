Yovanna Ventura Asks Followers For Some ‘Art Inspiration’ Then Sneaks In An Inspiring Snap Of Herself

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura delighted her 5.3 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Sunday, December 13, revealed details of what appeared to be the model’s stunning home.

In the caption, the celebrity asked her fans for some “art inspiration” for the bare walls shown in the set. However, for some of her supporters, the inclusion of a racy snap of Yovanna scantily clad was more the focal point rather than any stylish suggestions.

Yovanna shared six images in the update. Several of these focused on what appeared to be Yovanna’s home. Two showed her adored dog, and the remaining one saw the model posing on the sofa while wearing a black-and-red floral two-piece outfit. The sofa also featured in another shot so the assumption had to be made that the vast wall behind it was the likely place for any new artwork that Yovanna acquired.

The celebrity sat on top of a faux fur rug as she positioned herself comfortably in the corner of the leather settee. One arm rested on the back of the seat as she used the other to adjust the briefs that she wore. Her long legs stretched out and hung over the edge, giving her fans a full-body view.

The top displayed a gorgeous floral print and while she appeared to be wearing a plain black thong, over the top of it was some clothing in the same material.

As soon as Yovanna posted the set, her followers were quick to respond. It only took a day for the images to rack up an impressive42,500 likes and more than 400 comments from her adoring fanbase.

A plethora of Yovanna’s supporters did offer some art ideas, some even suggesting that the Instagram sensation make her own.

“A portrait of you and your dog like mobster wife style,” one fan suggested.

However, others were more interested in Yovanna’s revealing snap.

“You’re the art,” a fan declared.

“Hottie,” someone insisted.

“BEAUTIFUL,” one follower remarked in all-caps.

They also included several of the heart-eyed emoji so it was unclear if they were referring to the house or the model.

Some of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing their appreciation. There were plenty of instances of the heart, heart-eyes, and fox-with-heart-eyes emoji as people rushed in to comment.

Yovanna often shares fashion updates with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her fierce catwalk while wearing a stunning bejeweled corset from the fashion label, The Blonds. Needless to say, her fans were instantly captivated by the video.