WWE’s Chelsea Green Flaunts Perfect Legs & Plenty Of Sideboob While Rocking Very Revealing Swimsuit

WWE’s Chelsea Green took to Instagram on Monday, December 14, and delighted her 559,000 followers with a beach snap in which she wore very little clothing.

The photo depicted Green kneeling in the ocean with her hands resting in the water bed. Her head was positioned in an upward direction, causing her wavy brown hair to fall all the way down her arched back. The WWE superstar let the tide sweep over her leg as she posed for the camera.

Green appeared to be enjoying the warm weather and scenery. Her face boasted a dreamy expression as she soaked in the sea and sun without a care in the world. The vast blue ocean and some rocks were visible in the background, which only added to the calm beauty of the snap.

The wrestler also dressed down for the occasion, sporting one of her most revealing outfits to date. Green wore a pink one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The material barely covered her sun-kissed figure as she flaunted her legs, along with a significant amount of sideboob and cleavage.

In the accompanying caption, Green revealed that she posted the photo because she couldn’t sleep. However, her followers were glad that she was awake at the time. As of this writing, the image has received over 16,000 likes, with many fans and peers taking to the comments section to share their appreciation for the upload.

“I’m not mad at it,” stated one Instagram user, representing many admirers who were more than happy with Green’s middle-of-the-night social media activity.

“Great ocean shot, and you are beautiful,” gushed a second Instagram follower, emphasizing the compliment with some love heart and flame emojis.

“Here she is, the next SmackDown Women’s Champion,” predicted a third Instagrammer.

Some of Green’s followers also asked how her recovery process is going and wondered when she’ll be back in action. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she broke her wrist back in November, on her Friday Night SmackDown debut.

She’s been back at the gym training for her comeback in recent weeks, though she’s been quiet about her in-ring plans for the most part.

The superstar has been active on social media during her television hiatus, however. Green has shared plenty of pictures of herself visiting the seaside, wearing minimal attire, in recent weeks.

As The Inquisitr noted on Friday, she took to social media and shared an image of her rocking a tiny pink string bikini while sticking out her tongue.