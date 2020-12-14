Stefflon Don Dazzles In Very Low-Cut Jeweled Dress With Slits For Her Birthday

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with some new content of herself on her birthday. The British rapper is known for taking risks with fashion and opted for a dazzling number on her big day.

The “Can’t Let You Go” hitmaker stunned in a sparkly silver dress that was covered in jewels. The item of clothing was very low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The attire featured long sleeves and large shoulder pads that had thin jeweled tassels hanging off. The garment went around her neck and fell above her upper thigh. The eye-catching number featured small slits at the bottom and showed off her legs.

Stefflon teamed the look with silver strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes. She opted for a crown-style headband and accessorized herself with rings. Steff rocked long acrylic nails and styled half her curly dusty blond hair up, leaving the rest down.

In the first shot, the MOBO Award winner was snapped from head-to-toe inside an aesthetically pleasing room. She crossed her legs over and placed one hand on her hip. Steff gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted and a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she attached a short video clip of herself getting all glammed up. Steff was admiring herself while getting her hair curled. Toward the end, she stuck her tongue out and smiled at the camera while music played loudly in the background.

In the tags, she credited the designers Prada, Jimmy Choo, and Albina Dyla.

For her caption, the entertainer thanked everyone for their support and messages.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“Badda than bad! Happy birthday,” one user wrote.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Happy birthday gorgeous queen,” remarked a third fan.

“I hope you had an amazing day,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Steff turned 29-years-old on December 14 and is the second most popular celebrity born in Birmingham, England, behind TV actor Daniel Ezra.

Earlier this month, Steff put on a fiery display wearing an off-the-shoulder red dress that featured loose-fitted long sleeves. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired the ensemble with white fishnet tights and red knee-high boots with beads and chains hanging off. The songstress sported her long dark locks in braids and painted her acrylic nails with a coat of white polish.