Charly Jordan Gets Soaking Wet Underneath Outdoor Shower While Wearing A Cheeky Floral Swimsuit

Charly Jordan kicked off the week with a smoking-hot new Instagram post that has her fans talking.

Taking to her account on Monday, December 14, the model stunned her 3.9 million followers on the social media platform with a five-slide update that added some major heat to her page. The images were snapped as Charly got soaked underneath an outdoor shower. She stood underneath the steady stream of water spewing out from the showerhead, posing first with her backside to the camera before turning around to show off the front of her phenomenal figure. A slew of tiki umbrellas and lounge chairs were set up on the shore of a beautiful beach behind her, giving the upload a tropical vibe.

The 21-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she rocked a minuscule bikini while getting rinsed off that left little to the imagination. The two-piece was in a bright yellow color that popped against Charly’s deep tan and featured a colorful floral design.

The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin spaghetti straps that looped around the DJ’s neck, showing off her toned arms and shoulders. The number also had a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. Another set of thin straps fell over her decolletage, connecting to the garment in between its tiny triangle cups to draw even more attention to the busty display.

On her lower half, the bombshell rocked a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that let it all hang out. The garment allowed Charly to flaunt her pert derriere as she worked the camera as well as her shapely thighs thanks to its high-cut design. It also had a stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to shower the soaking-wet snaps with love. The post has amassed more than 165,000 likes in the short period of time as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“BEAUTIFUL QUEEN,” one person wrote.

“Literally perfect,” praised another fan.

“Looking amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“Cutie with a 10/10 booty,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Charly is no stranger to showing some skin on social media. Over the weekend, the star sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her incredible figure in an itty-bitty gold two-piece while lounging by the pool. That look proved extremely popular as well, racking up over 453,000 likes and 1,210 comments to date.