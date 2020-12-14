Demi Rose Stretches Out Poolside In A Scandalously Skimpy Swimsuit

In her latest Instagram share, buxom British bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 15.4 million followers with a sinfully sexy snap in which she was lounging poolside. The photo was captured while Demi was abroad in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, as the geotag indicated.

She had a crisp white towel laid out over a padded wicker lounge chair, with another folded towel near her feet and a small ottoman nearby for resting anything necessary. A large tree was visible on the other side of the pool, which was covered in colorful blue tiles and featured curved edges and plenty of steps. A set of wooden stairs led to some type of restaurant or outdoor patio in the distance, although Demi’s curvaceous figure remained the focal point of the snap.

She showcased her ample assets in a one-piece swimsuit that covered barely anything at all. Two strips of fabric extended from around her neck over her chest, covering up any NSFW areas but leaving a serious amount of cleavage, sideboob and underboob on display in the revealing ensemble. The entire piece was crafted from a black-and-white checkered fabric that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

The sides of her one-piece were high-cut, stretching over her hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape. She had one leg extended while the other was lifted slightly, her foot pointed and her calf hovering in the air as she arched her back slightly.

Her voluptuous figure was on full display in the look, and she added a few accessories to pull it all together.

Demi wore a white bucket hat atop her brunette tresses, which were gathered near her elegant neck. The hat cast some shade on her flawless features, and she also added a pair of retro-inspired sunglasses for a bold look. She had both arms raised, resting on the lounge chair beneath her as she flaunted her assets.

She paired the steamy shot with a cheeky caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. Within just 35 minutes of going live, the post racked up over 85,700 likes from her eager followers. It also received 693 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two flame emoji.

“Perfection! Amazing,” another follower chimed in.

“The queen living her best life,” a third fan remarked, loving the luxurious surroundings of the snap.

“Divine and exquisite,” yet another commented, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

Demi has been sharing plenty of smoking-hot snaps from her time in Tanzania. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she flaunted her shapely rear in a pair of thong underwear paired with a lace-up animal-print corset and a wide-brimmed hat for a bold look.