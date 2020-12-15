‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Dating Cassie Scerbo, Vacationing In Mexico With Keo Motsepe & Chrishell Stause

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro has reportedly been seeing the actress for several weeks.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Gleb Savchenko is spending time with a new lady one month after announcing his split from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova.

The hunky Russian dancer, 37, is reportedly dating actress Cassie Scerbo, a source told Entertainment Tonight. Cassie, 30, has appeared on Dance Revolution, Make It or Break It, and Sharknado.

The ET insider dished that Gleb and Cassie have been seeing each other for a few weeks and are enjoying each other’s company.

“They’re very into each other and get along well. They’re not serious at this point, but they’re seeing where things go. They’ve been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better.”

The dating news comes weeks after Gleb was rumored to have had an affair with his Dancing With the Stars partner Chrishell Stause after his ex accused him of “ongoing infidelity” and a “recent inappropriate relationship.” The Selling Sunset star denied the rumors and recently revealed that she is actually dating Gleb’s best friend, Keo Motsepe.

Gleb, Cassie, Keo, and Chrishell all posted similar footage to their Instagram stories to reveal that are all currently vacationing at the Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the caption to her post of the view from her hotel room, Chrishell wrote that she is there for “work.”

Frank Ockenfels / ABC

Cassie shared an identical view of the scenery on her Instagram Story, while Gleb shared a video of a bottle of champagne, a bottle of tequila, two champagne glasses, two shot glasses, and a plate of macaroons in his hotel room. He also shared footage of him dancing alone in his room, according to People.

Some social media followers had been speculating that Cassie and Gleb were an item. The two recently commented on each other’s Instagram posts. Last week, Gleb posted a photo of him wrapped on a towel, seen here, and Cassie commented, “Man of a million showers” with a winky face.

The pro dancer also posted a series of fire emoji on Cassie’s most social media recent pic.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

But in other comments on social media, some people speculated that the couplings are just a coverup amid the DWTS pro’s divorce drama.

“I’m skeptical of this whole arrangement,” one commenter wrote of the story on Twitter.

“The Chrishell/Keo coupling is set up to benefit Gleb and protect Chrishell’s reputation,” another added.

“Chrishell was literally divorced [from Justin Hartley] via text, there is no way she can be comfortable encouraging Gleb and his gf like this she knows what Elena’s going through,” a third wrote.