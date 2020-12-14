Bru Luccas Sizzles In A Crocheted Bikini With Daisies In NSFW Spots: ‘Come See Behind The Curtains’

Bru Luccas took to Instagram to share another sizzling snap that saw her clad in an itty-bitty bikini. The image was shared on the mode and social media influencer’s page on December 14 and it added some serious heat.

The image captured Bru with her chest facing toward the camera. She stood between a set of semi-sheer curtains, looking down toward the ground with a serious stare. Bru grabbed the fabric from the curtains in each of her hands as she slipped into one of her hottest bikinis to date. The model staggered her feet, tipping her toes on the ground and going barefoot for the photo op.

She showed off her bombshell body in a crocheted bikini in an electric blue color. The top of the gament had a set of tiny, triangular cups that barely contained her ample bust, which came spilling out of the sides, middle, and bottom. It had a thin set of straps that stretched tightly over the model’s shoulders in a halter style, leaving her bronze arms in full view. Each cup was patterned with a white daisy, which helped to draw further attention to Bru’s voluptuous assets.

The lower half of the suit was equally as hot and boasted the same vibrant shade of blue. There was a white daisy printed in the front and the fabric rode low on her navel, leaving her rock-hard abs on display. It had floss-likes strings that tied in dainty bows on Bru’s hips., and the fabric from the ties trailed down Bru’s shapely thighs. The scanty, high-rise design also allowed Bru to flaunt her muscular quads.

Bru wore a small tie bracelet on each one of her wrists, which provided her look with just the right amount of accessories. She styled her caramel-dyed tresses with a sleek middle part and her mane fell over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the post, Bru invited her audience to “come see behind the curtains.” It has not taken long for her massive fan base to give the upload their stamp of approval. Within a matter of hours, the post has accrued more than 99,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

“Absolutely gorgeous. You just need to live in a bikini babe,” one follower raved, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“The perfect woman,” a second social media user gushed.

“Beautiful And Unique As Always. Never change who you are my sweet dear,” another fan wrote with the addition of a few smiley faces.

“The most beautiful model in the world,” one more complimented.