Liz Katz Shows Off Cleavage & New Baby, States She Doesn’t ‘Bother To Button up Because She’s Always Hungry’

Instagram sensation and cosplay model Liz Katz gave her 1.3 million followers a double treat with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Sunday, December 13, saw the celebrity showing off her gorgeous new bub who goes by the name of “Babylirious” in Liz’s updates, which is in honor of the child’s father, YouTuber H2O Delirious.

Since giving birth a few months ago, Liz’s updates have been sporadic, which is completely understandable considering the arrival of her new child. However, her latest update completely delighted her fans not only for the baby pic but because it showed off plenty of her ample cleavage as well.

In the caption, Liz not only declared her love for her newborn but revealed the reason behind her chesty reveal. Apparently, her daughter was a voracious feeder, and she saw no reason to continually button and unbutton her outfits when she was at home.

Liz wore a red-and-black checkered onesie as she sat on the floor to take the selfie. The outfit was substantially undone down the front, revealing plenty of her chest as a result of this.

She held her child in one arm and resting her on her thigh. “Babylirious” was wearing a matching outfit as she stared at something off-screen. An adorable black beanie with fluffy ears was also place on top of the baby’s head.

The cosplay sensation had pulled her blond locks back into a messy ponytail. Sections of her hair had escaped its confines and framed her pretty — albeit tired-looking — face.

Liz’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the endearing image. Within a single day, the photo had racked up an impressive 92,100 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her adoring supporters.

For many of her fans, it was an opportunity to show their appreciation for Liz’s precious bub.

“Her face!!! She’s adorable!!!” one follower gushed in the comments section.

“Aaawwwww omg such a beautiful baby!!!” another user declared.

For others, they were more intent on the Instagram sensation’s chesty display.

“Did you ever?” a fan joked regarding the fact that even pre-pregnancy Liz often shared shots that showed off her cleavage.

“Hottest mom,” a fourth person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes and variations of the heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Liz shared a Mandolorian-inspired cosplay a month ago. In that post, both she and “Babylirious” wore outfits from the Star Wars-inspired Disney-Plus series.