Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Booty On Display In White Thong Bikini

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4.2 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, December 15, showed the celebrity flaunting her enviable booty in a white thong bikini.

Bruna shared an image of herself wearing a particular bathing suit that she had worn in previous updates. As reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a similar snap two weeks ago where she wore the same outfit and was posing in the identical location. At the time, she noted that she was in Miami. This time, though, she had a request for those who followed her on Instagram.

In the caption, she asked her fans where in the world they would be right now if given the opportunity. While many replied with their fantasy destinations, others were more interested in the model’s pert derriere and stunning photo.

The bikini tied up around her neck in a halter-fashion with shoestring straps. Glancing over one shoulder, Bruna pouted at her intended audience as her golden hair tumbled down her back in gentle waves.

The briefs sat high over her curvaceous hips as she arched her back and thrust her generous buns toward the camera. With one foot positioned in front of the other, her toned thighs were also prominently on display.

Bruna stood underneath a bright blue beach umbrella that kept her shaded from the hot sun. Behind that was a white-framed daybed with a matching mattress. It sat on a large square of fake grass and a deck chair was positioned next to the daybed. A manicured garden also surrounded the outside sunbathing area.

A few fluffy white clouds graced the sky and it was obvious that it was a gorgeously sunny day as the Instagram sensation posed.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within a mere three hours, the photo had already received a substantial 48,200 likes and more than 440 comments from her vast audience.

“Right there next to you,” one follower wrote in response to Bruna’s caption, which was also the standard response from many of her supporters.

“Soo beautiful,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” another user stated enthusiastically.

“Queen of my heart,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, considering the content of this post, the peach emoji also saw a steady stream of activity as well.