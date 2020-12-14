Holly Sonders Goes Braless & Spreads Her Knees While Teasing Her Fans With A Risque ‘Business Casual’ Snap

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders caused a stir with her sexy Monday afternoon Instagram post. She teased in her caption that she was modeling a business casual look and her nearly 500,000 fans had a big response to the sizzling-hot shot.

Holly kneeled on a bed that was covered in white, fuzzy bedding. The walls of the room appeared to be bare and the overall look of the room was quite minimalistic.

That low-key backdrop allowed everybody’s attention to be focused solely on the brunette bombshell’s phenomenal physique. Holly spread her legs wide apart as she sat back on her feet and posed seductively for the shot.

The former golfer and current social media influencer braced herself with one hand that rested on the bedding between her legs. In addition, she appeared to arch her back slightly.

Holly looked off to the side, away from the camera, and she held one stem from a pair of eyeglasses to her lip. Her dark tresses were styled with a side part and her loose, beachy waves tumbled over one shoulder.

The 33-year-old wore skimpy black panties and was braless under a black shirt. In this instance, Holly did not wear the shirt in a traditional way. Rather, she draped it over her shoulders and tied the sleeves in a knot over her chest.

The fabric of the top covered just the bare essentials on Holly’s killer figure and revealed plenty of deep cleavage. Her chiseled abs could be seen behind the garment and her long, lean legs looked smooth and flawless.

The vibe of the photo, where Holly held her lips parted open slightly, was certainly an intensely sexy one. By the looks of things, her Instagram fans agreed.

“By far the hottest person ever!” one fan raved.

Thousands of Holly’s fans liked the titillating snapshot during the first hour after she had initially shared it. More than 130 people also commented and plenty of fire emoji popped up in many of the responses.

“Wow, fantastic amazingly beautiful,” another declared.

“Stunning beautiful and gorgeous u r,” a third user noted.

“Greatest post in Instagram history,” someone else praised.

Earlier in the day, Holly teased everybody with a Christmas-inspired post. She wore a sheer, short black robe as she posed near a decorated tree.

It appears that Monday afternoon’s sultry snap will probably outperform the holiday-inspired photo from earlier in the day. Suffice it to say, however, that people were not exactly criticizing either of Holly’s latest photo uploads.