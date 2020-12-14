Sommer Ray Shows Off Large Rump In Cheetah-Print Leggings: ‘Sucking In Really Hard’

Sommer Ray is wowing her 25.6 million followers in a series of sexy new Instagram snaps. The social media sensation shared several photos to her timeline on December 14 where she rocked a revealing getup that showed off her most famous asset.

In the new post, Sommer wore a salmon-colored ribbed sports bra. She paired the bra with cheetah-print high-waisted leggings which she played with in the snapshots. Most of the photos in the group showed Sommer’s side profile, which gave her followers a nice view of her famous behind as well as her toned tummy. Her abs looked more defined than ever, as the fitness guru has been spending lots of time in the gym lately.

Sommer held the band of her leggings in her hands while the rest of the fabric clung to her skin. She stared at the camera seductively in several of the pics, while laughing playfully in others. The 24-year-old wore her long locks up in a ponytail which was held up by a white scrunchie. She also wore a silver necklace with two layers that fell on different levels of her upper chest.

The influencer joked in her caption that she was sucking in as hard as she could to fit into the fun leggings. For several of the shots, followers could see Sommer straining to pull her tiny tummy in while stretching on her pant’s waistband.

In under an hour, the post gained a lot of attention from her millions of fans. The upload had over 140,000 double-taps shortly after it was shared, and hundreds of comments which piled up below the photo. The comments section was filled with compliments for the young beauty, as her admirers told her she had no reason to suck in.

“Sucking in WHAT?!” one user wrote.

“I don’t think there’s even anything for her to suck in,” a second added.

“I am always looking forward to your posts,” a third follower said.

“Such a natural beauty,” a fourth fan wrote.

Sommer has been showing off her killer physique lately on Instagram with posts that often highlight her large backside. Earlier this week the stunner showed off her famous booty when rocking some seriously tight bike shorts. The leather bike shorts rose high on her waist, and high on her thighs with an ultra-low hemline. She paired the sexy bottoms with a crop top graphic tee shirt. Sommer was enjoying her time in Miami but noted she did not enjoy wearing the high-heels she sported in the hot pics.