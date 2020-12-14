Amanda Franca Looks Smoking Hot In A White Halter-Neck Bikini While Relaxing In The Pool

Amanda Franca updated her Instagram account on Sunday with another jaw-dropping photo that added some serious heat to her page.

The pic was snapped in Sao Paulo, Brazil, per the photo’s geotag, and captured the Brazilian beauty enjoying the outdoors and soaking up some sun. She stood thigh-deep in a sparkling pool of water. Amanda had a glass in her left hand, while the other adjusted her sunglasses. She bent one of her legs and seemed to raise it slightly out of the water. The curvy model was grinning from ear-to-ear as she looked at a red champagne bucket by the edge of the pool.

Amanda looked smoking hot as she modeled for the camera wearing a skimpy white bikini. The pale swimsuit complemented her golden tan and barely contained her bountiful assets. The two-piece had a halter-neck style top that seemed just a tad too small for Amanda’s prominent chest. She showcased her toned arms, shoulders, and voluptuous cleavage, thanks to the top’s revealing design.

On her lower half, Amanda rocked a tiny thong that seemed to have an adjustable strap. The bottoms barely covered the necessary, leaving her sculpted thighs and hips on display for her admirers to fawn over. The two-piece also drew attention to her waspish waist and ripped abs.

The blond bombshell styled her platinum locks in a side-part and let her long, curly tresses cascade down her back and shoulder. Amanda also accessorized with a stylish pair of white sunglasses and attached a belly chain to her bikini.

According to Google Translate, Amanda wrote that it was a yummy Sunday. In her caption, she also mentioned that she was thankful to several people for her booty. She thought that her derriere was more beautiful every day.

Amanda’s fans loved the upload and did not hesitate to show their love and appreciation for her. The majority of the comments were in Portuguese and Spanish, but many followers posted emoji instead. The steamy snap has already garnered more than 13,000 likes.

“I love you forever,” one fan declared their feelings. They added a slew of emoji to underscore their statement.

“Your blond hair, your white smile, your defined body, puts all other women to shame,” another wrote.

“An angel from above. Truly fantastic and beautiful,” an admirer raved.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical in the comments section, according to Google Translate.

“Beautiful, wonderful Amanda. What a gorgeous body, lovely smile, and lips you have. I love you,” they gushed.

Amanda certainly favors her booty. The Inquisitr reported that she wore an NSFW G-string and showcased her backside, much to the delight of her fans. That upload racked up more than 25,000 likes.